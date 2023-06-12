 Skip to content

Bread & Fred update for 12 June 2023

Bug Fixing patch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a couple of weeks since the release of Bread & Fred and we wanted to do one last bug-fixing update (Unless somehow I screwed up and broke the game in other ways) before the Online patch.

We've focused on major glitches that broke the experience, but expect more small fixes in future updates.
Here are the fixes:

[BUG_FIXED] Sometimes you slide out of minecarts if you were really close to the edge
[BUG_FIXED] Getting the “Robot precision” achievement when loading a checkpoint
[BUG_FIXED] Random ground splashes when jumping
[BUG_FIXED] 2 count-downs appeared in some specific places on the map
[BUG_FIXED] Purple screen when starting a new game sometimes (Should be fixed, hopefully)
[BUG_FIXED] Penguins sometimes learned to fly

Please let us know if you still experience some of those bugs or new ones!

Changed files in this update

