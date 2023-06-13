 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon update for 13 June 2023

Version 2.0.2 - More Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11448082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • In the controls menu for gamepad/controller, you can now hold any shoulder button and press select or start to reset your controls to default ( for example: Hold ZR and press Start )
  • Tinker Knight B’s Mobile Gears now take damage from most projectiles, instead of damaging Tinker Knight.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing “Score” text when displaying score in certain languages.
  • Fixed crash in credits for the Russian translation.
  • Fixed some cheat seeds were crashing when they had no numbers in it (RELICME, RELICNO, MARATH)
  • Fixed jumping foes wouldn’t count for a Level Clear.
  • Fixed crash if Tinker Knight is defeated while riding a Mobile Gear.
  • Fixed the game not giving you the feat for unlocking Puzzle Knight if for some reason it was never awarded.
  • Fixed changing characters after throwing your shield as Shield Knight B would change your looks back to Shield Knight.
  • Fixed you could skip the “Remove an Offering” in Trials of Offerings if options were obscured.
  • Fixed Dash Slash not working correctly with Mole Knight B. He now dashes up everytime swipe.
  • Fixed Spinwulves not returning to Polar Knight B when defeating a boss.
  • Fixed Spinwulves would inconsistently deal damage to Tinker Knight’s Mech.
  • Fixed enemies in guidebook would not save their “died to” stat in between sessions.
  • Fixed certain looping sound effects from bosses wouldn’t turn off when defeated in Duo Duel.

Changed files in this update

Pocket Dungeon Content Depot 1184761
  • Loading history…
Pocket Dungeon Mac Depot 1184762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link