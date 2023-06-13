Version 2.0.2 - More Fixes!

General
- In the controls menu for gamepad/controller, you can now hold any shoulder button and press select or start to reset your controls to default ( for example: Hold ZR and press Start )
- Tinker Knight B’s Mobile Gears now take damage from most projectiles, instead of damaging Tinker Knight.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed missing “Score” text when displaying score in certain languages.
- Fixed crash in credits for the Russian translation.
- Fixed some cheat seeds were crashing when they had no numbers in it (RELICME, RELICNO, MARATH)
- Fixed jumping foes wouldn’t count for a Level Clear.
- Fixed crash if Tinker Knight is defeated while riding a Mobile Gear.
- Fixed the game not giving you the feat for unlocking Puzzle Knight if for some reason it was never awarded.
- Fixed changing characters after throwing your shield as Shield Knight B would change your looks back to Shield Knight.
- Fixed you could skip the “Remove an Offering” in Trials of Offerings if options were obscured.
- Fixed Dash Slash not working correctly with Mole Knight B. He now dashes up everytime swipe.
- Fixed Spinwulves not returning to Polar Knight B when defeating a boss.
- Fixed Spinwulves would inconsistently deal damage to Tinker Knight’s Mech.
- Fixed enemies in guidebook would not save their “died to” stat in between sessions.
- Fixed certain looping sound effects from bosses wouldn’t turn off when defeated in Duo Duel.
Changed files in this update