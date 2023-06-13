Content Double Drop!



Our garage continues to grow as we unleash the latest beast-on-wheels, the Turpido! Our latest addition to the supporter pack, this Van will carry you to the end in style ... Kinda. Look, what it lacks in flash, it makes up in hardiness! Y'know what they say, the best offence is a BEEFY defence and the Turpido has it both! Peep it below!



We're dropping not one, but two brand-new maps! Starting off with the twisted Desert Snake! Combine skilled driving and high-flying acrobatics to snatch first place in this Stunt Race.

Next up is Crash Creator. Do your best impression of a meteorite and make sure to leave a dent! Maybe even wipe out your rivals while you're at it!

Let us know what you think!

