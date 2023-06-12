- Revamped the Show Scenario screen. You now see a small map and location drawn on it, and a description of each scenario. This allows you to receive details on the quest that you unlocked previously. Where previously you only had the name of the quest to remind you of it's goal beforehand.
- The new scenario screen will now automatically pick a random mission as the first highlighted quest when it pops up. Allowing you to simply accept the quest and get a random one from those you qualify for without any decision making, if you so choose.
- Players should now start most scenarios near the commander, solving the need to locate them before getting started. The exception to this rule are cases where the Commander is spawned after the encounter.
- NPCs now have a way to override special cases to allow them to define more strict rules about when they spawn. The werewolf implementation below is an example of this.
- Werewolves will no longer spawn in the daytime scenarios. They will fall back to a different NPC type in those scenarios.
- Fixed a bug which was allowing Orc Legion to spawn when the group level was below level 5. They were intended to have been restricted to level 5+.
The Hopebringer update for 12 June 2023
v1.2.4 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
