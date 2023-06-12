Fixed : BGM volume will be reset after conversation
Fixed : BGM volume will be reset after resurrection
Aenas-猫与海:序章(Aenas-Cat and The Sea:Prologue) update for 12 June 2023
2023.06.12 Patch 18:20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed : BGM volume will be reset after conversation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2407721 Depot 2407721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update