Announcing TerraTech Worlds!

Share · View all patches · Build 11447801 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to our worlds...

TerraTech Worlds is an open-world, PVE survival craft game set on distant alien planets. Build, explore and craft—solo or together—to harness the power of these uncharted worlds.

Discover untold wonders, conquer natural hazards, establish bases and battle enemies as you build your way to victory!

We've got lots more planned to share with you over the coming months but for now, if you want to know more, check out TerraTech Worlds on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313330/