TerraTech update for 12 June 2023

Announcing TerraTech Worlds!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome to our worlds...

TerraTech Worlds is an open-world, PVE survival craft game set on distant alien planets. Build, explore and craft—solo or together—to harness the power of these uncharted worlds.

Discover untold wonders, conquer natural hazards, establish bases and battle enemies as you build your way to victory!

We've got lots more planned to share with you over the coming months but for now, if you want to know more, check out TerraTech Worlds on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313330/

View more data in app history for build 11447801
