Vermillion update for 12 June 2023

Fixed start as overlay closing running VR app.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Starting as an overlay closed the running VR game, which it obviously isn't meant to do. This is fixed again. Thanks Ideshon for reporting this!

Changed files in this update

Vermillion Content Depot 1608401
  • Loading history…
