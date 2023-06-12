 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 12 June 2023

Ver 0.2.20

12 June 2023

  • Stage difficulty has been partially adjusted.
  • Fixed the challenge bug.
  • Fixed monster creation bug.
  • Increased character movement speed in the lobby.
  • UI has been conveniently modified.

