- Stage difficulty has been partially adjusted.
- Fixed the challenge bug.
- Fixed monster creation bug.
- Increased character movement speed in the lobby.
- UI has been conveniently modified.
Survival Academy update for 12 June 2023
Ver 0.2.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
