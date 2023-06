Share · View all patches · Build 11447702 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Moonshiners.

Hope your empire is going smoothly after the recent PATCH 1.1 filled with new features and fixes [check it here].

Today we're coming to you with the hotfix - Patch 1.1.0.1.

Check the Patch Notes:

Fixed errors with various passive effects on stashes after the alert level raises to the third level or higher.

Fixed bug with delivery in side quest "Meet the Locals".

