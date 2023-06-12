 Skip to content

AKAIITO HD REMASTER update for 12 June 2023

Various bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11447570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed BGM looping

Fixed problem with voices not playing

Added selection sound to choices

Fixed movie not playing when waiting at title screen

