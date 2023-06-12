Hotfix 0.52.2 (Shortcuts, Tooltips)

Greetings, Viceroys!

Thank you for playing the latest update and sharing your feedback. We just released a small hotfix that deals with the reported issues. Thank you for your swift reports!

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with building shortcuts not being remembered between sessions.

Fixed an issue with building shortcuts not being possible to set to "none".

Fixed a bug that caused some resource tooltips to be incorrectly formatted.

Fixed a bug with some building shortcuts playing a placeholder sound when used.

Fixed a bug with the Stormforged version of the Secure Trail Cornerstone being named incorrectly.

Fixed an issue with guaranteed Embarkation Goods not being applied to a game in some cases right after purchasing the corresponding Upgrade.

Fixed an issue with trees having incorrect tooltip descriptions in multiple biomes.

Fixed a bug with plus signs being rotated incorrectly in the worker overlay.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

The current game version is 0.52.2.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3683428365960397833

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3674419898821036919

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3725084125969993245

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3725082859193108251