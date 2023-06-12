Hotfix 0.52.2 (Shortcuts, Tooltips)

Greetings, Viceroys!
Thank you for playing the latest update and sharing your feedback. We just released a small hotfix that deals with the reported issues. Thank you for your swift reports!
Changelog:
- Fixed a bug with building shortcuts not being remembered between sessions.
- Fixed an issue with building shortcuts not being possible to set to "none".
- Fixed a bug that caused some resource tooltips to be incorrectly formatted.
- Fixed a bug with some building shortcuts playing a placeholder sound when used.
- Fixed a bug with the Stormforged version of the Secure Trail Cornerstone being named incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with guaranteed Embarkation Goods not being applied to a game in some cases right after purchasing the corresponding Upgrade.
- Fixed an issue with trees having incorrect tooltip descriptions in multiple biomes.
- Fixed a bug with plus signs being rotated incorrectly in the worker overlay.
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
The current game version is 0.52.2.
