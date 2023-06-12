 Skip to content

Against the Storm update for 12 June 2023

Hotfix 0.52.2 (Shortcuts, Tooltips)

Against the Storm update for 12 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

Thank you for playing the latest update and sharing your feedback. We just released a small hotfix that deals with the reported issues. Thank you for your swift reports!

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug with building shortcuts not being remembered between sessions.
  • Fixed an issue with building shortcuts not being possible to set to "none".
  • Fixed a bug that caused some resource tooltips to be incorrectly formatted.
  • Fixed a bug with some building shortcuts playing a placeholder sound when used.
  • Fixed a bug with the Stormforged version of the Secure Trail Cornerstone being named incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue with guaranteed Embarkation Goods not being applied to a game in some cases right after purchasing the corresponding Upgrade.
  • Fixed an issue with trees having incorrect tooltip descriptions in multiple biomes.
  • Fixed a bug with plus signs being rotated incorrectly in the worker overlay.

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

The current game version is 0.52.2.

