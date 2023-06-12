Added the function of sharing costume codes, share your outfit now
Increase the maximum damage display limit
Fixed a bug where the regular costume decomposition button was blocked
Fix bug where dressing information cards overlap at different resolutions
Fixed the bug that strengthening Demand for money would become negative
嘣境回收战 update for 12 June 2023
Updata
Added the function of sharing costume codes, share your outfit now
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update