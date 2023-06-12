 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

嘣境回收战 update for 12 June 2023

Updata

Share · View all patches · Build 11447492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the function of sharing costume codes, share your outfit now
Increase the maximum damage display limit
Fixed a bug where the regular costume decomposition button was blocked
Fix bug where dressing information cards overlap at different resolutions
Fixed the bug that strengthening Demand for money would become negative

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411911 Depot 2411911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411912 Depot 2411912
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link