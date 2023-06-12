- Corruptor (follower) attack-3 reduction should apply to a single attack
- Tormenting Thoughts (blessing) and Acrobatics (Adv Action Card) attack reduction should apply to a single attack
- Fixed window for effects targeting for multi-attacks enemies
- Exploration: reputation list should be reversed (highest rep on top)
- Minor tweaks to Zaurahel hints flavor text
Paladin's Oath update for 12 June 2023
[Patch 1.8.9] Fixed ability to target single enemy attacks for some entities
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Paladin Oath Depot [Windows] Depot 1671591
- Loading history…
Paladin Oath Depot [MacOS] Depot 1671592
- Loading history…
Paladin Oath Depot [Linux] Depot 1671593
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update