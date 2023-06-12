 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paladin's Oath update for 12 June 2023

[Patch 1.8.9] Fixed ability to target single enemy attacks for some entities

Share · View all patches · Build 11447456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corruptor (follower) attack-3 reduction should apply to a single attack
  • Tormenting Thoughts (blessing) and Acrobatics (Adv Action Card) attack reduction should apply to a single attack
  • Fixed window for effects targeting for multi-attacks enemies
  • Exploration: reputation list should be reversed (highest rep on top)
  • Minor tweaks to Zaurahel hints flavor text

Changed files in this update

Paladin Oath Depot [Windows] Depot 1671591
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Depot [MacOS] Depot 1671592
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Depot [Linux] Depot 1671593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link