June 12 V0.3.6 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】
Fixed an issue where the left mouse button could not move the map after opening the experienced interface
Fixed an issue where maps could not be dragged in fantasy at some resolutions
Fixed an issue where suspending equipment in the fantasy would cause a crash
Fixed the problem that some events in the double repair system were not added
Fixed an issue where features cannot be forgotten after they exceed the upper limit
Fixed some skill cooldown errors
Fixed the failure of [return] and other skills to upgrade in Fairy Tower
Fixed an issue where skills can be upgraded indefinitely in Fairy Tower
【 New and optimized 】
- Adjusted the high general attack damage of the Double Blade in Fairy Tower, consistent with the description
2, increased the damage range of the "dust sword"
