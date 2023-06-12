June 12 V0.3.6 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】

Fixed an issue where the left mouse button could not move the map after opening the experienced interface

Fixed an issue where maps could not be dragged in fantasy at some resolutions

Fixed an issue where suspending equipment in the fantasy would cause a crash

Fixed the problem that some events in the double repair system were not added

Fixed an issue where features cannot be forgotten after they exceed the upper limit

Fixed some skill cooldown errors

Fixed the failure of [return] and other skills to upgrade in Fairy Tower