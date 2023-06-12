Updates including signal, conductor work flow in out-of-service train and others

-Overrunning past a starting signal no longer causes a subsequent inability to continue.

-Fixed an issue where the score for the side check on arrival, departure side check, and rear confirmation was missing in the train conductor of the out-of-service train.

-Constant speed control is enabled when the handle is set to P1 at 25km/h or more.

*Even if the handle is changed from P3 or higher to P2 at 25km/h or higher as before, constant speed control is activated.

-Changed the speed at which the holding brake can be used from "25km/h or more" to "20km/h or more".

-Some of the 770 train times have been corrected.

-The departure time of the 770 train from Tatehama Station has been corrected.

-A setting item for camera movement method has been added to graphic setting 2. If you get VR motion sickness when moving the camera in the driver's seat, you may be able to reduce motion sickness by setting this option to "Instant".

Original text(Japanese)

信号と回送車掌モード修正などのアップデート

・出発信号を超えてオーバーランしてもその後続行不能にならないようにしました。

・回送列車の車掌乗務で、ホームがある個所の到着時の側面監視、出発の側面監視、後方確認の採点が抜けていたのを修正しました。

・25km/h以上でP1にすると定速制御が入るようにしました。

※従来通り25km/h以上でP3以上からP2にしても定速制御が入ります。

・抑速ブレーキが使用可能な速度を「25km/h以上」から「20km/h以上」に変更しました。

・770列車の館浜駅発車時刻を修正しました。

・画面設定２にカメラ移動方法の設定項目を追加しました。運転席でのカメラ移動時にVR酔いする場合はこのオプションで「瞬時」に設定すると酔いを軽減できる可能性があります。