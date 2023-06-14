 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HAWKEN REBORN update for 14 June 2023

Hawken Reborn Patch Notes - Version 0.1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11447286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Pilots,

We're back with another update to address a number of core known issues and bugs raised by the community. Make sure to drop by the Discord to leave any and all feedback you have for Hawken Reborn.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

  • Asteroid Drone’s excessive damage has now been significantly reduced
  • Aggro has been fixed on some passive infantry who did not fight back when being attacked by pilots
  • Heavy drones no longer enter an idle state in some instances

Patrol Mode

  • Zones with lower Threat Levels than the player's will catch up at an accelerated rate
  • Random encounter's Threat Level will increase with the zone's TL
  • Resource nodes have been adjusted to drop more explosives
  • Threat Level should no longer increase every two seconds after transferring items through the MTP
  • Certain instances of Threat Level increasing too quickly have been balanced

Quality of Life

  • The cursor should no longer clip outside of the game

UI / Text

  • Jetpacks will no longer display the weight stat in the hangar as it's no longer a contributing factor
  • Miscellaneous missing dialogue and hangar text has been fixed
  • Hitting Alt+Enter to toggle between windowed and full screen mode will now accurately display in the Settings page

Misc.

  • During the repair tutorial in the First Time User Experience (FTUE), pilots will no longer be stuck in an infinite loading state
  • Hawken Reborn's application icon will now be HR themed
  • Legacy menus should no longer be accessible
  • Player ID copy button in the hangar now works as intended
  • Miscellaneous improvements to various cogs, axles, bearings, and doodads greased up for a smoother ride

To stay up to date on all the latest Hawken Reborn news and connect with fellow pilots, join us at our official social media channels.

Discord: https://HWKN.link/Discord

Reddit: https://Reddit.com/r/HawkenReborn

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/HawkenReborn

Facebook: https://Facebook.com/HawkenReborn

Instagram: https://Instagram.com/HawkenReborn

YouTube: https://YouTube.com/@HawkenReborn

https://store.steampowered.com/app/705040/HAWKEN_REBORN?snr=2_9_100003_

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 705041 Depot 705041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link