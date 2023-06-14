Hawken Reborn Patch Notes - Version 0.1.0.3

Hey Pilots,

We're back with another update to address a number of core known issues and bugs raised by the community. Make sure to drop by the Discord to leave any and all feedback you have for Hawken Reborn.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay



Asteroid Drone’s excessive damage has now been significantly reduced

Aggro has been fixed on some passive infantry who did not fight back when being attacked by pilots

Heavy drones no longer enter an idle state in some instances

Patrol Mode



Zones with lower Threat Levels than the player's will catch up at an accelerated rate

Random encounter's Threat Level will increase with the zone's TL

Resource nodes have been adjusted to drop more explosives

Threat Level should no longer increase every two seconds after transferring items through the MTP

Certain instances of Threat Level increasing too quickly have been balanced

Quality of Life



The cursor should no longer clip outside of the game

UI / Text



Jetpacks will no longer display the weight stat in the hangar as it's no longer a contributing factor

Miscellaneous missing dialogue and hangar text has been fixed

Hitting Alt+Enter to toggle between windowed and full screen mode will now accurately display in the Settings page

Misc.



During the repair tutorial in the First Time User Experience (FTUE), pilots will no longer be stuck in an infinite loading state

Hawken Reborn's application icon will now be HR themed

Legacy menus should no longer be accessible

Player ID copy button in the hangar now works as intended

Miscellaneous improvements to various cogs, axles, bearings, and doodads greased up for a smoother ride

To stay up to date on all the latest Hawken Reborn news and connect with fellow pilots, join us at our official social media channels.

Discord: https://HWKN.link/Discord

Reddit: https://Reddit.com/r/HawkenReborn

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/HawkenReborn

Facebook: https://Facebook.com/HawkenReborn

Instagram: https://Instagram.com/HawkenReborn

YouTube: https://YouTube.com/@HawkenReborn

https://store.steampowered.com/app/705040/HAWKEN_REBORN?snr=2_9_100003_