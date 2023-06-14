Hawken Reborn Patch Notes - Version 0.1.0.3

Hey Pilots,
We're back with another update to address a number of core known issues and bugs raised by the community. Make sure to drop by the Discord to leave any and all feedback you have for Hawken Reborn.
Fixed Issues
Gameplay
- Asteroid Drone’s excessive damage has now been significantly reduced
- Aggro has been fixed on some passive infantry who did not fight back when being attacked by pilots
- Heavy drones no longer enter an idle state in some instances
Patrol Mode
- Zones with lower Threat Levels than the player's will catch up at an accelerated rate
- Random encounter's Threat Level will increase with the zone's TL
- Resource nodes have been adjusted to drop more explosives
- Threat Level should no longer increase every two seconds after transferring items through the MTP
- Certain instances of Threat Level increasing too quickly have been balanced
Quality of Life
- The cursor should no longer clip outside of the game
UI / Text
- Jetpacks will no longer display the weight stat in the hangar as it's no longer a contributing factor
- Miscellaneous missing dialogue and hangar text has been fixed
- Hitting Alt+Enter to toggle between windowed and full screen mode will now accurately display in the Settings page
Misc.
- During the repair tutorial in the First Time User Experience (FTUE), pilots will no longer be stuck in an infinite loading state
- Hawken Reborn's application icon will now be HR themed
- Legacy menus should no longer be accessible
- Player ID copy button in the hangar now works as intended
- Miscellaneous improvements to various cogs, axles, bearings, and doodads greased up for a smoother ride
