1.0.2 Update Patch Notes

Another update for you all! This fixes some more pressing issues. There's a handful of bugs left to fix, another update will likely be coming out later this week.

Fixed a major issue some players would run into involving getting forced out of bounds during the final boss

Hopefully mixed a major issue in which the final boss would disappear and never come back, softlocking the game

Fixed an issue where the BeetleBud interacted with an aspect of the final boss improperly

Fixed the “Save and Quit” option not working after some chapters

Fixed an issue where you could select the BeetleBud while decorating your house which would result in locking the game

Fixed being able to go back to a certain endgame location after beating the game

Fixed map marker issues outside the Tomb of the Prophets

Fixed a collision issue outside of Elder Bufo’s house

Fixed an issue where a couple interaction prompts would display the wrong text