 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frogsong update for 12 June 2023

1.0.2 Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11447120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update for you all! This fixes some more pressing issues. There's a handful of bugs left to fix, another update will likely be coming out later this week.

  • Fixed a major issue some players would run into involving getting forced out of bounds during the final boss
  • Hopefully mixed a major issue in which the final boss would disappear and never come back, softlocking the game
  • Fixed an issue where the BeetleBud interacted with an aspect of the final boss improperly
  • Fixed the “Save and Quit” option not working after some chapters
  • Fixed an issue where you could select the BeetleBud while decorating your house which would result in locking the game
  • Fixed being able to go back to a certain endgame location after beating the game
  • Fixed map marker issues outside the Tomb of the Prophets
  • Fixed a collision issue outside of Elder Bufo’s house
  • Fixed an issue where a couple interaction prompts would display the wrong text

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1281861 Depot 1281861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1281862 Depot 1281862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link