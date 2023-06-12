1.0.2 Update Patch Notes

Another update for you all! This fixes some more pressing issues. There's a handful of bugs left to fix, another update will likely be coming out later this week.
- Fixed a major issue some players would run into involving getting forced out of bounds during the final boss
- Hopefully mixed a major issue in which the final boss would disappear and never come back, softlocking the game
- Fixed an issue where the BeetleBud interacted with an aspect of the final boss improperly
- Fixed the “Save and Quit” option not working after some chapters
- Fixed an issue where you could select the BeetleBud while decorating your house which would result in locking the game
- Fixed being able to go back to a certain endgame location after beating the game
- Fixed map marker issues outside the Tomb of the Prophets
- Fixed a collision issue outside of Elder Bufo’s house
- Fixed an issue where a couple interaction prompts would display the wrong text
Changed files in this update