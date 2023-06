Share · View all patches · Build 11447067 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 08:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Some minor changes and fixes, including:

Fixed Westerlunden's Storyline. Be sure to visit Säkkinen about the beer cap!

Added some missing voice-overs.

Other minor bug fixes.

Join our Discord server to discuss the Westerlunden's Storyline & it's secrets! Who will be the first to discover the final prize?