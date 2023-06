The hard nut that I've been thinking about for months has finally been solved.

Now the game won't slow down or stutter.

With this optimization, the maximum number of creature is 100.

It's doubled than before.

So it's going to be harder to survive

The trick of being stuck in a corner won't work anymore.

To correct the level of difficulty

Several weapon parts updates are also scheduled.

(Grenade launcher, flamethrower, etc)