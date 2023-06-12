 Skip to content

Lootbox RPG update for 12 June 2023

Hotfix 1.96.4x

Build 11446977

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you own a warmail, the Steam Achievement PLATE should now fire.
  • Other small fixes and changes.

