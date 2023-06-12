We just slightly increased the nectar pickup hitbox to make the collecting a bit easier. Hope that helps everyone that was struggling with that! :)
Smushi Come Home update for 12 June 2023
Another tiny change in patch 1.0.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
