Everescape Playtest update for 12 June 2023

Update Notes For June 12

Update Notes For June 12

Share · View all patches · Build 11446930

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added scenario for day 3;
  • Fixed bug: Valid last visit generate in future date;
  • Hide non-interactable objects;
  • Now when visitor has goal reason family and fake family members, you could check it on dialo vindow;
  • Bunch of minor changes;

