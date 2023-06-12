- Added scenario for day 3;
- Fixed bug: Valid last visit generate in future date;
- Hide non-interactable objects;
- Now when visitor has goal reason family and fake family members, you could check it on dialo vindow;
- Bunch of minor changes;
Everescape Playtest update for 12 June 2023
Update Notes For June 12
