Stellar Warfare update for 12 June 2023

Campaign select and Deathdealer

Build 11446099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All current missions are now visible in campaign selection, even if you can't play them yet
  • Missions you haven't unlocked yet by completing the previous mission are now greyed out
  • Changed 'Work in progress' to 'More to come' in campaign select since I do plan on adding at least 3 more missions
  • Added the Deathdealer to the game (new weapon)
  • Added the Tarkar heavy ship

