- All current missions are now visible in campaign selection, even if you can't play them yet
- Missions you haven't unlocked yet by completing the previous mission are now greyed out
- Changed 'Work in progress' to 'More to come' in campaign select since I do plan on adding at least 3 more missions
- Added the Deathdealer to the game (new weapon)
- Added the Tarkar heavy ship
Stellar Warfare update for 12 June 2023
Campaign select and Deathdealer
Patchnotes via Steam Community
