Version 1.3 is now available!

New features
:pwwenergy:Task List
During the game, there will be a variety of tasks to do.
Types of tasks:
:pwwgold:Front Orders “Send to the Front”: send ordered resources to the Front
:pwwgold:Production Orders “Produce”: produce ordered resources
:pwwgold:Digging Orders “Dig”: dig ordered resources
Some tasks will have specific time to be completed: “Time to complete”.
Successful completion of tasks will result in a variety of rewards.
Rewards:
:pwwgold:Resources - you will receive specific resources
:pwwgold:Extra days “More days” - you will be given additional days
:pwwgold:Increasing the digging speed “Digging speed” - the digging speed will increase by xx% for a certain period of time
:pwwgold:Increasing the production efficiency “Production” - the production efficiency will increase by xx%
for a certain period of time
Improvements, Fixes & Optimizations
:pwwenergy:UI
:pwwgold:The interface has been optimized and changed in appearance
:pwwenergy:Balance
:pwwgold:Wunderwaffe weaponry push the Fronts back for more days
:pwwgold:Wunderwaffe weaponry push the Fronts back for more days, depending on difficulty level
:pwwgold:Game balance has been changed
:pwwenergy:Quality of Life
:pwwgold:Autosave feature has been added
:pwwgold:Information about transport reaching the Front has been added
:pwwgold:Tooltips in the Main Menu have been added
:pwwgold:Special areas on the mountain's left and right sides, assigned to the buildings:
Missile Silo, Tank Plant, Haunebu, Additional Tunnel are visible from the beginning of the game
:pwwenergy:Fixes
:pwwgold:Loading recipes: the bug that caused recipes to not be loaded in newly placed production buildings after loading a save has been fixed
:pwwgold:Achievements granted for shipping the A6 rocket has been fixed
:pwwgold:Production of A6 rocket has been fixed
:pwwenergy:Optimization
:pwwgold:The UE version has been updated
Please keep in mind that updating to 1.3 may affect old save files to fail to load.
A branch with version 1.2 has been launched for those who want to finish the game on an older version of Project Wunderwaffe.
To switch to Version 1.2, follow these steps:
Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.2
