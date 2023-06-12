Version 1.3 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11446895 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 09:32:14 UTC by Wendy

New features

:pwwenergy:Task List

During the game, there will be a variety of tasks to do.

Types of tasks:

:pwwgold:Front Orders “Send to the Front”: send ordered resources to the Front

:pwwgold:Production Orders “Produce”: produce ordered resources

:pwwgold:Digging Orders “Dig”: dig ordered resources

Some tasks will have specific time to be completed: “Time to complete”.

Successful completion of tasks will result in a variety of rewards.

Rewards:

:pwwgold:Resources - you will receive specific resources

:pwwgold:Extra days “More days” - you will be given additional days

:pwwgold:Increasing the digging speed “Digging speed” - the digging speed will increase by xx% for a certain period of time

:pwwgold:Increasing the production efficiency “Production” - the production efficiency will increase by xx%

for a certain period of time

Improvements, Fixes & Optimizations

:pwwenergy:UI

:pwwgold:The interface has been optimized and changed in appearance

:pwwenergy:Balance

:pwwgold:Wunderwaffe weaponry push the Fronts back for more days

:pwwgold:Wunderwaffe weaponry push the Fronts back for more days, depending on difficulty level

:pwwgold:Game balance has been changed

:pwwenergy:Quality of Life

:pwwgold:Autosave feature has been added

:pwwgold:Information about transport reaching the Front has been added

:pwwgold:Tooltips in the Main Menu have been added

:pwwgold:Special areas on the mountain's left and right sides, assigned to the buildings:

Missile Silo, Tank Plant, Haunebu, Additional Tunnel are visible from the beginning of the game

:pwwenergy:Fixes

:pwwgold:Loading recipes: the bug that caused recipes to not be loaded in newly placed production buildings after loading a save has been fixed

:pwwgold:Achievements granted for shipping the A6 rocket has been fixed

:pwwgold:Production of A6 rocket has been fixed

:pwwenergy:Optimization

:pwwgold:The UE version has been updated

Please keep in mind that updating to 1.3 may affect old save files to fail to load.

A branch with version 1.2 has been launched for those who want to finish the game on an older version of Project Wunderwaffe.

To switch to Version 1.2, follow these steps:

Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.2

Join our Discord if you wish to share anything with us.

Now go to the fight and make the TOP10! The rankings have been reset!

Good luck!