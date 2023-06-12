 Skip to content

Organosphere update for 12 June 2023

Organosphere V0.9.5.1

Build 11446736 · Last edited by Wendy

A small update that focuses on adding a new FREEZE-RAY in celebration of our winter event!

  1. Added new freeze ray attachment for custom weapon.
  2. Freeze ray is rechargeable, acts as a secondary fire.
  3. Can freeze enemies (and some random items) and then enemies can be shattered.
  4. New BG U.I. for custom weapon view.
  5. Access freeze ray attachment through custom weapon mode. [Default "F"]
  6. Shattering any kind of enemy awards 9000 points.
  7. New Steam Achievement for shattering a frozen enemy.
  8. Optimized Ammo Drone memory footprint.
  9. Mosquitos changed back into wasps. [Until Summer 2024]

This is one of many new updates coming, the goal is to create at least 120+ different possible weapon combinations so expect many more soon!

