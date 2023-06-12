Organosphere V0.9.5.1

A small update that focuses on adding a new FREEZE-RAY in celebration of our winter event!

Added new freeze ray attachment for custom weapon. Freeze ray is rechargeable, acts as a secondary fire. Can freeze enemies (and some random items) and then enemies can be shattered. New BG U.I. for custom weapon view. Access freeze ray attachment through custom weapon mode. [Default "F"] Shattering any kind of enemy awards 9000 points. New Steam Achievement for shattering a frozen enemy. Optimized Ammo Drone memory footprint. Mosquitos changed back into wasps. [Until Summer 2024]

This is one of many new updates coming, the goal is to create at least 120+ different possible weapon combinations so expect many more soon!