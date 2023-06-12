Organosphere V0.9.5.1
A small update that focuses on adding a new FREEZE-RAY in celebration of our winter event!
- Added new freeze ray attachment for custom weapon.
- Freeze ray is rechargeable, acts as a secondary fire.
- Can freeze enemies (and some random items) and then enemies can be shattered.
- New BG U.I. for custom weapon view.
- Access freeze ray attachment through custom weapon mode. [Default "F"]
- Shattering any kind of enemy awards 9000 points.
- New Steam Achievement for shattering a frozen enemy.
- Optimized Ammo Drone memory footprint.
- Mosquitos changed back into wasps. [Until Summer 2024]
This is one of many new updates coming, the goal is to create at least 120+ different possible weapon combinations so expect many more soon!
Changed files in this update