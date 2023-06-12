 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sagres update for 12 June 2023

230612_update

Share · View all patches · Build 11446730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the hint content to make it easier to discover the Spice Islands.
  • Modified so that you can check information about China in Melaka and Hanyang.
  • The basic stats given when not having a graduation interview have been modified to be better than before.
  • Fixed an issue where the ship could not move normally in some terrains in Greenland.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2120311 Depot 2120311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link