230612_update

- Changed the hint content to make it easier to discover the Spice Islands.
- Modified so that you can check information about China in Melaka and Hanyang.
- The basic stats given when not having a graduation interview have been modified to be better than before.
- Fixed an issue where the ship could not move normally in some terrains in Greenland.
Sagres update for 12 June 2023
