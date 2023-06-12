Patch 1.09

-Fixed some code bugs.

-Infinity Abyss' can now be deactivated. 1 per every 20 seconds.

-Breathing Timer information is now serialized. Should cut down on exploits.

-Patched exploit related to Legacy Hall / Achievement Trophies.

-NPC Overhead speech alignment is now centered.

-Retextured some/most of the Survival Veins. (fishing,farming,minining).

-The transporters now name their passageway destionations more usefully.

-Retextured Death Screen.

-More UI adjustments.