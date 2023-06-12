-Fixed some code bugs.
-Infinity Abyss' can now be deactivated. 1 per every 20 seconds.
-Breathing Timer information is now serialized. Should cut down on exploits.
-Patched exploit related to Legacy Hall / Achievement Trophies.
-NPC Overhead speech alignment is now centered.
-Retextured some/most of the Survival Veins. (fishing,farming,minining).
-The transporters now name their passageway destionations more usefully.
-Retextured Death Screen.
-More UI adjustments.
Redaxium 2 update for 12 June 2023
Patch 1.09
