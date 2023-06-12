June 12th, 2023 Announcement for Temporary Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 11446502 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 08:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear warriors.

This is Bless Unleashed for PC.

We will be performing temporary maintenance.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.

■ Server Temporary Maintenance

Start time: June 12, 2023, 17:00 (CST)

Servers to be maintained: All servers

Estimated maintenance time: 1 hour

■ Content

1.Fix the issue of abnormal displaying

Please feel free to contact us if any problem in the game or any suggestion of our game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleased!

Bless Unleased VALOFE Team