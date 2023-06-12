1.05 Patch Notes

New features:
- Movable platforms will only be animated while they are moving
Fixes:
- D-Pad now properly works on DualShock/DualSense controllers and on Steam Deck
- You can no longer trigger the final cutscene by pressing "skip level" on the Journey's End
- Pause menu no longer shows "6-0" on the Journey's End
- The game will no longer briefly freeze when player touches the egg on the map for the first time
Level changes:
- 4-4: Now there is a hint about double jump mechanics
- 4-7: The trap is now more visible
- 4-13: Now there is a rail on the 3rd moving platform
- 5-6: Eternowl will now give a different advice
Changed files in this update