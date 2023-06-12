 Skip to content

Tamagoneko update for 12 June 2023

1.05 Patch Notes

New features:

  • Movable platforms will only be animated while they are moving

Fixes:

  • D-Pad now properly works on DualShock/DualSense controllers and on Steam Deck
  • You can no longer trigger the final cutscene by pressing "skip level" on the Journey's End
  • Pause menu no longer shows "6-0" on the Journey's End
  • The game will no longer briefly freeze when player touches the egg on the map for the first time

Level changes:

  • 4-4: Now there is a hint about double jump mechanics
  • 4-7: The trap is now more visible
  • 4-13: Now there is a rail on the 3rd moving platform
  • 5-6: Eternowl will now give a different advice

