Spanish & Chinese Localization - v1.0.28

This is a big patch.
It adds Spanish and Chinese localization.
It fixes bugs.
It adds quality of life features.
It tones down the difficulty of the game.
v1.0.28
Feature
- add Spanish localization
- add Chinese (Simplified) localization
Other
- add on-hover tooltips for slots containing Building Materials or Essential Supplies; tooltips only show for the first few nights
- add on-hover tooltips for Materials and Supplies icons; tooltips only show for the first few nights
- change HUD msgs (e.g. "You picked up a lockpick.") so multiple HUD messages can appear at the same time
- change name of pump action shotgun to "Double Barrel Shotgun"
- remove option for "drop all" when right-clicking item stack with a single item
- change from text to icons (with tooltips) in the jobs menu
- change from text to icons (with tooltips) in the homebase inventory menu
- improve format of consumption messages
OLD 5 food item(s) consumed, 6 food item(s) needed (not enough)
NEW 0/2 meds consummed
- add markers to map locations [no marker; don't go here; next priority]
- add summary for quantities of materials & supplies returned from scavenge (so players no longer have to count quantities in slots)
- add sprint consumption moderation; stamina will only be consumed if player is going >= 70% of sprint speed (so, running at a wall and not moving NO LONGER consumes stamina)
- add randomization to shotgun spread
- brighten texture for some fence doors to make them easier to see
Balance
- change Events to start from Night 3 on normal mode, 5 on easy mode, 1 on hard mode
- add more lanterns and fire barrels (lightable lights) to all levels
- increase drop probability of "fallen" zombies
- decrease defense of "fallen" zombies (less dmg required to kill them)
Fix
- fix firebarrels and laterns staying lit across location visits (once lit, these should always stay lit)
- remove "equip" button for right-click drop-down menu on non-equippable items
- fix melee weapon breakdown bug (after the first weapon breaks down, subsequent weapons did not) [IMPORTANT BUG FIX]
- fix bug preventing survivors from taking damage from day attack
- fix electric doors in "Media Center" level [IMPORTANT BUG FIX]
- fix bug with activated barrier in "Apartments"
- remove extra blood splashes when successfully shooting a zombie with a shotgun
