Those Left Behind update for 12 June 2023

Spanish & Chinese Localization - v1.0.28

This is a big patch.
It adds Spanish and Chinese localization.
It fixes bugs.
It adds quality of life features.
It tones down the difficulty of the game.

v1.0.28
Feature

  1. add Spanish localization
  2. add Chinese (Simplified) localization

Other

  1. add on-hover tooltips for slots containing Building Materials or Essential Supplies; tooltips only show for the first few nights
  2. add on-hover tooltips for Materials and Supplies icons; tooltips only show for the first few nights
  3. change HUD msgs (e.g. "You picked up a lockpick.") so multiple HUD messages can appear at the same time
  4. change name of pump action shotgun to "Double Barrel Shotgun"
  5. remove option for "drop all" when right-clicking item stack with a single item
  6. change from text to icons (with tooltips) in the jobs menu
  7. change from text to icons (with tooltips) in the homebase inventory menu
  8. improve format of consumption messages
    OLD 5 food item(s) consumed, 6 food item(s) needed (not enough)
    NEW     0/2 meds consummed
  9. add markers to map locations [no marker; don't go here; next priority]
  10. add summary for quantities of materials & supplies returned from scavenge (so players no longer have to count quantities in slots)
  11. add sprint consumption moderation; stamina will only be consumed if player is going >= 70% of sprint speed (so, running at a wall and not moving NO LONGER consumes stamina)
  12. add randomization to shotgun spread
  13. brighten texture for some fence doors to make them easier to see

Balance

  1. change Events to start from Night 3 on normal mode, 5 on easy mode, 1 on hard mode
  2. add more lanterns and fire barrels (lightable lights) to all levels
  3. increase drop probability of "fallen" zombies
  4. decrease defense of "fallen" zombies (less dmg required to kill them)

Fix

  1. fix firebarrels and laterns staying lit across location visits (once lit, these should always stay lit)
  2. remove "equip" button for right-click drop-down menu on non-equippable items
  3. fix melee weapon breakdown bug (after the first weapon breaks down, subsequent weapons did not) [IMPORTANT BUG FIX]
  4. fix bug preventing survivors from taking damage from day attack
  5. fix electric doors in "Media Center" level [IMPORTANT BUG FIX]
  6. fix bug with activated barrier in "Apartments"
  7. remove extra blood splashes when successfully shooting a zombie with a shotgun

