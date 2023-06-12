-Adjusted the hitbox on the 1st boss to make it a bit easier to avoid getting hit when attacking

-Fixed aggro distance multiplier changes only applying when enemies initially spawned

-Enemies and Minions now track the Creature script of their targets rather than just the game object (used to fix the bug above and likely future ones)

Colosseum:

-Added a new mechanic (oo mysterious)

-Added 1 new Modifier

-Added 1 new Achievement that unlocks the new Modifier

-Minor optimizations

-Slightly reworked how enemies are initialized when spawned

-Fixed enemies spawned as minions from other enemies not being properly removed from the list of currently spawned enemies on death

-Fixed a Miniboss occasionally spawning partially in the ground