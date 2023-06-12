 Skip to content

Crupt update for 12 June 2023

Update 93

Share · View all patches · Build 11446360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted the hitbox on the 1st boss to make it a bit easier to avoid getting hit when attacking
-Fixed aggro distance multiplier changes only applying when enemies initially spawned
-Enemies and Minions now track the Creature script of their targets rather than just the game object (used to fix the bug above and likely future ones)

Colosseum:
-Added a new mechanic (oo mysterious)
-Added 1 new Modifier
-Added 1 new Achievement that unlocks the new Modifier
-Minor optimizations
-Slightly reworked how enemies are initialized when spawned
-Fixed enemies spawned as minions from other enemies not being properly removed from the list of currently spawned enemies on death
-Fixed a Miniboss occasionally spawning partially in the ground

