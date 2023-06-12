- decreased EVA braking
- increased EVA rotation
- increased EVA base propulsion
- increased stun time of non-energized fall impact from 0.5 to 2 unless using shock absorbers
- increased default XR framerate to 120Hz
- improved XR rotation smoothness when frame timing is inconsistent
Unification update for 12 June 2023
2023.06.11.9
