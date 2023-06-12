 Skip to content

Unification update for 12 June 2023

2023.06.11.9

Build 11446330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • decreased EVA braking
  • increased EVA rotation
  • increased EVA base propulsion
  • increased stun time of non-energized fall impact from 0.5 to 2 unless using shock absorbers
  • increased default XR framerate to 120Hz
  • improved XR rotation smoothness when frame timing is inconsistent

