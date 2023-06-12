 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 12 June 2023

Update 13 is OUT! A Rogue-Like mode, rebalancing and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, update 13 tool a little bit longer but it's finally done. I think it will be worth the wait since I brings a whole new game mode. It features a randomly generated island and rods and contributes to your progress on the main island. Give it a go by interacting with the guy between the forest town and the lighthouse. I also rebalanced fishing to actually be a viable money making method and made the bait cheaper. Additionally the leaderboards now actually work how they're supposed to.

  • new roguelike mode
  • random rods
  • random island generation
  • added a moped
  • rebalanced all fish that eat bait to be more valuable
  • made bait cheaper
  • fixed leaderboards to include top 100 and let player scroll
  • fixed some controller support issues
  • added the fact that bait traps are 1 time use to tooltip

