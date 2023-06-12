Update 13 is OUT! A Rogue-Like mode, rebalancing and more

Howdy, update 13 tool a little bit longer but it's finally done. I think it will be worth the wait since I brings a whole new game mode. It features a randomly generated island and rods and contributes to your progress on the main island. Give it a go by interacting with the guy between the forest town and the lighthouse. I also rebalanced fishing to actually be a viable money making method and made the bait cheaper. Additionally the leaderboards now actually work how they're supposed to.
- new roguelike mode
- random rods
- random island generation
- added a moped
- rebalanced all fish that eat bait to be more valuable
- made bait cheaper
- fixed leaderboards to include top 100 and let player scroll
- fixed some controller support issues
- added the fact that bait traps are 1 time use to tooltip
Changed files in this update