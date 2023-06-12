Update 13 is OUT! A Rogue-Like mode, rebalancing and more

Howdy, update 13 tool a little bit longer but it's finally done. I think it will be worth the wait since I brings a whole new game mode. It features a randomly generated island and rods and contributes to your progress on the main island. Give it a go by interacting with the guy between the forest town and the lighthouse. I also rebalanced fishing to actually be a viable money making method and made the bait cheaper. Additionally the leaderboards now actually work how they're supposed to.

new roguelike mode

random rods

random island generation

added a moped

rebalanced all fish that eat bait to be more valuable

made bait cheaper

fixed leaderboards to include top 100 and let player scroll

fixed some controller support issues

added the fact that bait traps are 1 time use to tooltip