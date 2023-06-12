 Skip to content

County Hospital 2 update for 12 June 2023

12/6 NEW GAMEPAD COMPATIBILITY

12 June 2023

We are very happy to announce this new update with NEW GAMEPAD COMPATIBILITY

  • We suggest use microsoft xbox controller
  • Some bugs fixed and more stability to the game

Enjoy this horror release! turn the light off and put your headphones on!

