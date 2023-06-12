 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Street Fighter™ 6 update for 12 June 2023

Get Early Summer Vibes rewards with the Fighting Pass!

Share · View all patches · Build 11446019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get the most out of Street Fighter 6 with the Fighting Pass! Early Summer Vibes free rewards are available now for all players, as well as access to premium rewards for 250 Fighter Coins.

Rewards include avatar gear, emotes, music, stickers and wallpaper, and the theme will change every month. Don't miss out since rewards are available for a limited time!

Note: The Fighting Pass can be purchased from the in-game shop using Fighter Coins. Avatar gear is cosmetic only and does not affect character fighting attributes.

For the latest information on the Fighting Pass, check out the Buckler's Boot Camp site!
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/buckler/

◢◤◢◤Purchase here ◢◤◢◤
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

◢◤◢◤Download the Demo ◢◤◢◤
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154900

Street Fighter 6 official website
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

Changed depots in qa_m_wk_03_0012 branch

View more data in app history for build 11446019
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1364781 Depot 1364781
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link