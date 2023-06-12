Get Early Summer Vibes rewards with the Fighting Pass!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get the most out of Street Fighter 6 with the Fighting Pass! Early Summer Vibes free rewards are available now for all players, as well as access to premium rewards for 250 Fighter Coins.

Rewards include avatar gear, emotes, music, stickers and wallpaper, and the theme will change every month. Don't miss out since rewards are available for a limited time!

Note: The Fighting Pass can be purchased from the in-game shop using Fighter Coins. Avatar gear is cosmetic only and does not affect character fighting attributes.

For the latest information on the Fighting Pass, check out the Buckler's Boot Camp site!

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/buckler/

◢◤◢◤Purchase here ◢◤◢◤

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

◢◤◢◤Download the Demo ◢◤◢◤

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154900

Street Fighter 6 official website

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/