ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 12 June 2023

1.0.14 - Exhausting Velocity

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause game crashes on transition between the Enceladus station and The Rings.
  • Updated credits.
  • Updated translations.

