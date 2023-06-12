- Fixed a rare bug that could cause game crashes on transition between the Enceladus station and The Rings.
- Updated credits.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 12 June 2023
1.0.14 - Exhausting Velocity
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
