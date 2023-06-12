 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 12 June 2023

More racial differences, group bug fixes, and improved timeout behavior

415: Early Access 0.18.15 - June 11, 2023 11:05 PM EST
• Characters now have varying health, mana, and resource values based on their race. Previously it only factored in your class, but race is now factored also. For example, an ogre warrior will have quite a bit more maximum health than a gnome warrior. This is not balanced, but adds to the lore and provides tougher challenges to anti-meta experienced players.
• Improved the timeout logic to boot players more quickly when their connection dies. This will also make it possible to join games with linkdead players more easily.
• Fixed the transfer of level difference game data for party members. When they were promoted, they were not properly received the game's proper join settings.

