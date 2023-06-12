Nerd Drop Achievement Fix

Fixed the Nerd Drop Achievement not being rewarded when you reach level 50.

I studied computers at a good school. I've spent decades practicing my craft. I eat my vegetables.

But I used a "less than" when I should have used a "less than or equals" and I'm sorry. I'm sorry to everyone who trusted me. To my family that expected better. To my friends, who must now suffer through their association with me. And to my wife who has pledged to remain by my side during this difficult time, but honestly, I don't know if that's the smart move.

But most of all, to you, my players, who have now had to read a patch description 200 times longer than the patch.