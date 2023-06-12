 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls Like Robots update for 12 June 2023

Nerd Drop Achievement Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11445886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the Nerd Drop Achievement not being rewarded when you reach level 50.

I studied computers at a good school. I've spent decades practicing my craft. I eat my vegetables.
But I used a "less than" when I should have used a "less than or equals" and I'm sorry. I'm sorry to everyone who trusted me. To my family that expected better. To my friends, who must now suffer through their association with me. And to my wife who has pledged to remain by my side during this difficult time, but honestly, I don't know if that's the smart move.

But most of all, to you, my players, who have now had to read a patch description 200 times longer than the patch.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 263461
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 263462
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 263463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link