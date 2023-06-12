 Skip to content

Gladiator Guild Manager update for 12 June 2023

Hotfix v0.885.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11445856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save game fixes.
item that were in development were left in game and are now removed.

Changed files in this update

Gladiator Guild Manager - PC Depot 1043261
Gladiator Guild Manager - MAC Depot 1043262
