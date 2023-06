Share · View all patches · Build 11445817 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 02:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Add automatic decomposition

Add one click decomposition of destruction level costumes

Optimize automatic save, now it will be saved on another thread

After the number of decorations reaches 200000, the newly obtained decorations will be forced to automatically decompose

The damage of the super large 4-shot can now be stacked