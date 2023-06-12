 Skip to content

Steam Engine Simulator update for 12 June 2023

Steam Whistle Update - v0.1.17a

Share · View all patches · Build 11445738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Whistle Added!

I wasn't sure if it was possible but apparently a procedurally generated steam whistle can be done. Hope you guys enjoy it.

- ATG

Change List

  • Added steam whistle (can be actived by clicking and dragging handle or pressing up arrow)
  • Mouse can now be dragged beyond the window border
  • MMB added as alternative keybind for panning
  • Issue with program sometimes playing audio after being closed should be fixed for most people
  • Pressure relief valve minimum pressure raised
  • Flame heat is now slightly higher
  • Inputs are now slightly more responsive

