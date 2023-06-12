Steam Whistle Update - v0.1.17a

Steam Whistle Added!
I wasn't sure if it was possible but apparently a procedurally generated steam whistle can be done. Hope you guys enjoy it.
- ATG
Change List
- Added steam whistle (can be actived by clicking and dragging handle or pressing up arrow)
- Mouse can now be dragged beyond the window border
- MMB added as alternative keybind for panning
- Issue with program sometimes playing audio after being closed should be fixed for most people
- Pressure relief valve minimum pressure raised
- Flame heat is now slightly higher
- Inputs are now slightly more responsive
Changed files in this update