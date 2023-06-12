Hello BrVRers! Today is one of the larger updates lately. Lots of cool stuff!

- Revamped the MEG base on level 1

The MEG base is hugely redone! It's much more office-like, the office actually look somewhat like real-world offices. The way into the barracks has been redone, the entrance has been redone, and there are many, many more props.

- Revamped the pitfalls

The pitfalls are completely redone to include a new section under the pitfalls inspired by a certain cough video. There's a small level 0-esque area followed by an enclosed neighborhood area, all ending in some smaller hallways that lead to the exit.

- Added Quarter-life, a minigame

Of all of our features, this one has GOT to be the most original. Once you enter the marked arcade machine in level 3999, you will be teleported to backrooms mesa research facility. The map is named anomalous skin, if that tells you anything. There are skin-stealers working everywhere, and you make your way to the skin chamber after becoming Mr. Skinman by using a chrome skin-stealer suit. You can activate the skin reactor and something goes horribly wrong which causes the entire backrooms mesa facility to start deteriorating. There are fires everywhere, and you make your way back down to a storage area. Then, you can go into an office and that's where the minigame ends. Totally not inspired by anything, I promise. Very original.

- Added new pipes to level 2 and 3

The new pipe models give a more sci-fi look to the levels. They're more abundant in level 2 for sure, but there are a couple in level 3. Level 3 also has some new rubble.

- Many other small changes

More walls, different walls, other kinds of stuff.

- Revamped many aspects of level 1

Lights flicker better, more props in the darker hallways and alternate back areas, and some other small changes for level 1.

That's all for today. Big shout out to our discord member KiloGram for all of his wonderful level feedback!