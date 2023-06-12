HotFix v1.09, and An Update

Hotfix v1.09

Hello everyone still sticking with me through this launch!

First let me say how sorry I am it's gone this way, and how grateful I am for all your continued help and support. I'm committed to getting this working as intended for you in the shortest possible time. You're awesome.

You may notice that the game is no longer purchasable. Don't panic, this is a temporary measure to protect unwary purchasers, and prevent the game being completely drowned in (currently deserved) negative reviews. If I get too high a ratio of negative to positive, the game becomes un-salvageable no matter how hard I work and further effort would have become financially nonviable. It should last no longer than 3 weeks.

You should notice no change in either the pace of patches or your access to the game. Refunds will also work as normal. If there are any issues please let me know.

Bug Fixes

Some ore bodies in the mine would not respond to the mine pick, this is now resolved

The anvil now limits how far you can drag the ingot, and should prevent it falling off

The point at which the ingot starts on the anvil will now reset each time you try to forge

Fixed the sound bug that was causing weapon components and ingots to continually make noise

Weapons held in your hand should no longer duplicate on save/load

Ebonite alloys should now be smeltable

Obsidian and Silver/Mythril alloys should now smelt correctly :)

More coming later today.