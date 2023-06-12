Factions Update Release Date: 20th of June 2023

Finally! The time has come for us to announce that the Factions Update will be released on 20th of June 2023.
The update took longer than planned, but we hope it will be worth the wait, as this will be the biggest update that we've ever released!
Here's a sneak peek
- Select one of 3 Bronze Age civilizations during the game: the Assyrians, Babylonians or Egyptians
- A new soundtrack for skirmish mode with unique music for all the civilizations that react to your play
- A re-designed Technology Tree
- Total technologies in the game grows to 29
- Unique wonder bonuses
- Improvements to Skirmish AI, balance changes, bug fixes, and more!
Changed depots in preview branch