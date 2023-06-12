Warlord Chapter 13 (0.13.0) Release Notes

In Warlord Chapter 13, MC joins with a group of mercenaries to raid a nearby outpost.
Changes:
- Chapter 13
- Dialog changes/fixes to chapter 10
- New French Translation (possibly better AI translation model)
Changed files in this update