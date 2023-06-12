 Skip to content

Warlord update for 12 June 2023

Warlord Chapter 13 (0.13.0) Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Warlord Chapter 13, MC joins with a group of mercenaries to raid a nearby outpost.

Changes:

  • Chapter 13
  • Dialog changes/fixes to chapter 10
  • New French Translation (possibly better AI translation model)

