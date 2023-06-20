Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 6 Details

The latest patch (Patch 6) for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.
Patch 6 Details
Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:
- Various crash fixes across all platforms.
- Fix for bounty hunters not spawning.
- Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible.
- Fix for occasional issue where "Find the Gorge's Secret" Rumor could not be completed
- Collision improvements.
- Improved blaster handling.
- Fixes for Photo Mode.
- Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed.
- Updates to the holomap map data.
- The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized.
- Various bug fixes & improvements.
More patches are coming!
We thank you for your continued support as we work hard to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We will continue to share timing for future patches once they become available.
Changed files in this update