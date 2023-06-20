Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 6 Details

Share · View all patches · Build 11445372 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The latest patch (Patch 6) for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.

Patch 6 Details

Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:

Various crash fixes across all platforms.

Fix for bounty hunters not spawning.

Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible.

Fix for occasional issue where "Find the Gorge's Secret" Rumor could not be completed

Collision improvements.

Improved blaster handling.

Fixes for Photo Mode.

Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed.

Updates to the holomap map data.

The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized.

Various bug fixes & improvements.

More patches are coming!

We thank you for your continued support as we work hard to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We will continue to share timing for future patches once they become available.