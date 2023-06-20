 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ update for 20 June 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 6 Details

Share · View all patches · Build 11445372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch (Patch 6) for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.

Patch 6 Details

Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:

  • Various crash fixes across all platforms.
  • Fix for bounty hunters not spawning.
  • Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible.
  • Fix for occasional issue where "Find the Gorge's Secret" Rumor could not be completed
  • Collision improvements.
  • Improved blaster handling.
  • Fixes for Photo Mode.
  • Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed.
  • Updates to the holomap map data.
  • The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized.
  • Various bug fixes & improvements.

More patches are coming!

We thank you for your continued support as we work hard to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We will continue to share timing for future patches once they become available.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774581 Depot 1774581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774582 Depot 1774582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774583 Depot 1774583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774584 Depot 1774584
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774585 Depot 1774585
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774586 Depot 1774586
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774587 Depot 1774587
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774588 Depot 1774588
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774589 Depot 1774589
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774592 Depot 1774592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774593 Depot 1774593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774594 Depot 1774594
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1774595 Depot 1774595
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link