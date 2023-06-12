 Skip to content

Luna & Monsters TD -The deprived magical kingdom- update for 12 June 2023

Minor updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement of translation accuracy.
Fixes to the options screen.
Bug Fixes.

