Improvement of translation accuracy.
Fixes to the options screen.
Bug Fixes.
Luna & Monsters TD -The deprived magical kingdom- update for 12 June 2023
Minor updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvement of translation accuracy.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2192482 Depot 2192482
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update