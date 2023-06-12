Improvements & Fixes (June 12)

Hi, I released an update with some improvements and fixes that you requested!

Fixed some rocks in the Pre Life Era that you’d think are pickupable not being pickupable.

Added a small indicator when you are aiming at something harvestable with your hand (especially useful for small rocks and bushes).

Replaced the punch animation with a grab animation when picking up small rocks or harvesting bushes.

Enabled a lot more bushes in the Dinosaur Era to be harvestable.

Fixed a rare potentially possible case where you’d kill all the gladiators but the portal wouldn’t spawn.

Fixed a case where your dinosaur would die while you are riding it and then you would be stuck and have to restart the game.

Fixed sometimes when Gladiators are hit they go into a T-Pose for a split second.

If you want to help out please don’t forget to leave a Steam review. The game went viral in China and most of those players negative reviewed which unfortunately really tanked our overall score. Any extra review helps.

Keep sending me constructive feedback of specific things you want to see improved, either on the Steam forums or on Discord (linked on the store page).

Thanks!