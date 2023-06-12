CLAIRE'S QUEST - PATCH 0.25.3

MAKE SURE TO READ THE PATCH NOTES BEFORE PLAYING.

The patch addresses some issues in a previous version- but make sure to check the following patch notes before continuing!

CLAIRE'S QUEST VERSION 0.25.3 CHANGELOG

0.25.3a

• IMPORTANT! A gamebreaking bug has been found in previous versions that affects the Quest Journal. This bug occurs only if you are on the dominant path of the Sisters of Fertility questline, during or after the Harvest Festival, and if you have also started the quest for the Brabannois Club. If you have started those two together, your Quest Journal is glitched and will crash the game whenever you open it! To fix this, DO NOT open the Quest Journal, go straight to the Gallery, and speak to the Updater (Karland’s sprite/the NPC writing at a desk). This will resolve the gamebreaking bug and you will be able to use the Quest Journal again; you may need to restart the Brabannois Club, but the Sisters of Fertility progression should be unaffected.

• New minor quest – “Renovations” – part of the Baker Family’s questline. This is a branching quest that can have Claire either give Bellevue more leverage over Charlotte, or have Claire step in herself and gain more affection from Charlotte.

• New minor quest – “In Hot Water” – part of the Baker Family’s questline. This is a branching quest that can have Claire either pursue/progress a romance with Leon, or, if Bellevue’s corruption of Charlotte is maxed out, allows her to get corrupted by Bellevue instead. Alternatively, neither route needs to be pursued.

• New scene – Charlotte going for a ‘ride’ on Claire – part of the new “Renovations” quest. Features romantic yuri/lesbian sex. In Gallery under Valos section.

• New scene – Charlotte going for a ‘ride’ on Bellevue – part of the new “Renovations” quest. Features male domination, corruption, and penetrative sex. In Gallery under Valos section.

• New scene – Leon and Claire having sex in a bath – part of the new “In Hot Water” quest. Features romantic oral and penetrative sex, tinged with femdom. In Gallery under Valos section.

• New scene – Bellevue and Claire having sex in a bath – part of the new “In Hot Water” quest. Features male domination, corruption, rimming, penetrative sex (with anal), tinged with prostitution play. In Gallery under Valos section.

• The three scenes from Nicole Emmelaine (Mum’s) PoV from the “A Mother’s Pain” quest – Fall of Rivermont, Pigman Imprisonment, and Marie x Pigboss – have been added to the Gallery under Valos section.

• In response to player feedback, an alternate route added to ‘Silent Cargo’ minor quest, it can now be resolved non-violently, with stealth/lockpicking.

• In response to player feedback, the Houndmaster in Chemont Town can be revisited after the final scene is unlocked (instead of stonewalling it while waiting for future content).

• Fixed transfer bug that froze players when entering the building to start the Thieves Questline, rendering the Thieves Questline unplayable

• Fixed “A Mother’s Pain” quest from freezing in a loop due to switch not flipping if Glitterday did not feel threatened by Claire during dialogue (if ‘Fine Wine’ was requested as an item for the quest)

• Removed the possibility of interacting with the Stone Oak before the relevant SoF quest triggers the scene with Mia

• Fixed the blocked pathway to the well in Rivermont where an attribute-giving townsperson is located

• Gave Glitterday’s butterfly form sprite a unique colour scheme.

• Various typos and duplicate texts have been addressed here and there – special thanks to theliddtin, as well as Looners (as always!).