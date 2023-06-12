 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home update for 12 June 2023

A couple of smaller fixes in version 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

In this hotfix we added an option for you to restore backups of your save files in case you get stuck somewhere (which hopefully shouldn't happen anymore, but in case it does, now you can fix it yourself by going into the "delete save" menu and load a backup version of your save file that get's created every few minutes). The full patch notes are:

  • Added save slot backups
  • Fixed Spanish translation text issues with ? and !
  • Mycology Journal Info pages are much larger now when running on Steam Deck (helps with readability)
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't craft skins on Smushi's Home level
  • Fixed some collision bugs
  • Fixed small English typos

Thanks for playing and sharing the game everyone! We're so happy to hear everyone is enjoying Smushi so far. Don't forget to leave a review on Steam to help support the game even more! <3

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion!

